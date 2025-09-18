BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Claims, Says, 'Wants To Create Situation Like Nepal, Bangladesh'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his renewed allegations of voter fraud, accusing him of attempting to destabilise democracy and draw parallels with political unrest in neighbouring countries.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, addressing a press conference, alleged that Gandhi was misleading citizens and trying to push India towards a situation akin to that of Nepal and Bangladesh.

“While the Election Commission of India is functioning without bias, Rahul Gandhi is busy weakening democracy, misleading citizens, and trying to create a situation like Bangladesh and Nepal,” Thakur stated.

#WATCH | On Lok Sabh LoP Rahul Gandhi's press conference, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "...While the Election Commission of India is functioning without bias, Rahul Gandhi is busy weakening democracy, misleading citizens, and trying to create a situation like Bangladesh and…

His comments follow Gandhi’s fresh claims of a centrally coordinated voter deletion scam, in which he accused the Election Commission of shielding those involved. Specifically naming Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi alleged that he was protecting “vote chors” (vote thieves). He cited Karnataka’s Aland Assembly and Maharashtra’s Rajura Assembly as examples of manipulated electoral rolls.

According to Gandhi, 6,018 deletion attempts were made in Aland during 2023, while 6,850 fraudulent entries were added online in Rajura. He also accused the use of automated software in the alleged scam.

Responding to the Aland allegation, Thakur countered by highlighting that it was, in fact, the Congress candidate who emerged victorious from the seat in the 2023 elections.

“Yes, there were attempts to steal votes, and the poll panel ordered an FIR. The Election Commission has already provided the mobile number and IP address. What has the Congress-ruled CID of Karnataka done so far? According to the records, it was the Congress candidate from the Aland assembly constituency who had won. So, did Congress win by stealing votes?” he questioned.

#WATCH | On Lok Sabh LoP Rahul Gandhi's press conference, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "In 2023, unsuccessful attempts were made to remove names from the Aland Assembly constituency. The Election Commission itself had directed the filing of an FIR in this regard. The Election…

Thakur further accused the Congress of repeatedly casting doubts on the Election Commission to cover its political shortcomings.

“They have made the politics of allegations their ornament. When the Election Commission asks them to verify the allegations they themselves have made, they turn their back and run away. When asked to file an affidavit, they back out. Making false and baseless allegations has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

The Election Commission also stated in response to Gandhi’s charges, calling them “incorrect and baseless” and clarifying that vote deletions cannot be carried out online.