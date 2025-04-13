BJP Slams TMC Over Bengal Violence: Saffron Party Alleges Hindus 'Forced To Flee' After Unrest Over Waqf Law

Murshidabad Violence: As parts of West Bengal including Murshidabad reel under the violence over the amendment of Waqf law, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday came down heavily on CM Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that more than 400 Hindus have been "forced to flee" their houses.

BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that more than 400 Hindus have been "forced to flee" their houses, claiming that the people are facing religious persecution following central security forces being deployed in Murshidabad after violence erupted in the area.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked various parts of the state, particularly Murshidabad, during protests over the new legislation on Friday. Some flare-ups were also reported on Saturday. Adhikari blamed TMC for their alleged "appeasement politics," which has "emboldened radical elements."

"More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad, driven by fear of religiously driven bigots, were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda," Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

The West Bengal Assembly's Leader of the Opposition also shared pictures and videos of the people being interviewed. One person in the video shared by Adhikari claimed that his house had been burnt down and that the police officials did not do anything to help, simply fleeing the scene. He further urged the Border Security Force deployed in the area, along with district and state police, to ensure the safe return of the people.

"I urge the Central Paramilitary Forces deployed in the district, the State Police, and the district administration to ensure the safe return of these displaced Hindus & protect their lives from this jihadist terror. Bengal is burning. The social fabric is torn. Enough is enough," his post read.

Attacking the TMC for their appeasement politics, he added, "Religious persecution in Bengal is real. Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order."

BSF Comes Into Picture Amid Violence

The Border Security Force (BSF) had deployed five companies to assist the state police operations in the wake of violence erupting during Waqf protests in the area.

Speaking to media reporters, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said, "We have to work along with them in this situation. The discussions were held on this only. We have sent our five companies to help the police. We are here to help the police, not for independent action. We will act according to the demands of the state police. We hope that peace will be restored here soon." The BSF companies had arrived after the Calcutta High Court had ordered the immediate deployment of central forces in the area.

HC Seeks Report On Violence

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were also torched, and as per police, the situation is now under control.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

(With ANI Inputs)