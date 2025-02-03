'BJP Staring At Worst Defeat Ever': Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhi Voters To Not Fall For 'Home Voting'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lashed out at the BJP claiming that the saffron party is heading towards a worst defeat. He also cautioned poor/dalit voters against 'home voting'. Kejriwal alleged BJP workers would attempt to bribe slum-dwellers by offering Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 and marking their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting on election day.

"The most dangerous thing that is coming out is that they (BJP workers) will come to you, especially to our poor section, and they will give you money. They will say that they are from the Election Commission and you should cast your vote...First of all, let me inform you that the Election Commission does not go to your house and conduct voting. Do not be fooled by this, this is a lie, this is a fraud...If they put a black mark on your finger, then do not do it at all," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that AAP will secure a historic victory. "It is clear from the atmosphere of Delhi that the Aam Aadmi Party is moving towards a historic victory and the Bharatiya Janata Party is moving towards its worst defeat. So, the Bharatiya Janata Party will obviously do anything. The news coming from within the BJP is that they are going to misuse Delhi Police. They will try to intimidate voters, especially those in slum areas," alleged Kejriwal.

He said that to counter these alleged malpractices, his party has set up "quick action teams" and distributed spy cameras and body cams in slum areas. "We have deployed cameras to capture BJP goons engaging in any wrongdoing." Cautioning voters against the alleged BJP manipulations, Kejriwal claimed the party would demolish slums if voted to power. "Selling your votes would be like signing your own death warrant," he said.

With the BJP looking to unseat the AAP and the Congress attempting a comeback, the Delhi elections are shaping up to be a high-stakes battle. The results on February 8 will determine whether the AAP retains power or if Delhi sees a change in leadership.