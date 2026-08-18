/BJP names election in-charges: Vinod Tawde takes UP command, Satish Poonia gets Punjab duty

Vinod Tawde BJP Uttar Pradesh election in-charge: BJP National President Nitin Nabin has immediately made appointments of in-charge and co-in-charge of states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat. BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde will take charge of Uttar Pradesh, along with National Secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.
Since Uttar Pradesh is of great importance in the political strategy of the country, the appointment of Tawde clearly indicated the need of the party to coordinate organizationally in all the 403 assembly seats.
In Punjab, the National General Secretary, Dr. Satish Poonia, will take charge of the state to organize and strengthen booth level structures of the party.
Tarun Chugh who is the Rajya Sabha MP and the central office in-charge will take charge of Gujarat in order to organize elections and ensure that the party holds onto its key state.
Leadership of Uttar Pradesh: Vinod Tawde (In-Charge) & Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel (Co-In-Charge).
Strategy of Punjab: The state in-charge Dr. Satish Poonia will lead the organization expansion in urban and rural belts.
Operations in Gujarat: Tarun Chugh will be responsible for conducting campaign operations in the state.
State-wise arrangements made in-charge by the incumbent president continue to function in other states till further appointments come into effect.
The in-charge appointments tally with the recently announced national executive team led by Nitin Nabin.
General Secretary panel comprises of Smriti Irani, ex-MP Amethi; Biplab Deb, ex-CM of Tripura; Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.
The panel of 13 National Vice Presidents has been composed of 6 lady leaders including former CMs of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje and Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat along with Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D. Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.
A geographically diverse group of National Secretaries includes Kavita Patidar (MP), K. Surendran (Kerala), Dr. Bhola Singh (UP), Pradip Varma (Jharkhand), Sandeep Pathak (Delhi), Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland), Sangeeta Yadav (UP), Anil Antony (Kerala), M. Venkateshan (Tamil Nadu), Manoj Tigga (West Bengal), Siddharth Shambhu (Bihar), Swadesh Singh (Delhi), Mriganka Deo Barman (Assam), Rohan Gupta (Gujarat), and Jai Prakash (Delhi).
National Treasurer, frontal morchas, media & social media units include:
Who is appointed as BJP State In-charge for Uttar Pradesh?
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP President, Nitin Nabin has appointed National General Secretary Vinod Tawde as State In-charge, with Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as the Co-In-charge.
Who is leading BJP's election campaign in Punjab & Gujarat?
National General Secretary, Dr. Satish Poonia is leading the state operation in Punjab, and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh is handling the Gujarat campaign.
Who is leading BJP's Central Media and Social Media Teams?
Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni remains Media Convenor, assisted by co-convenors Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari, and Siddharth Yadav, with Deepak Mhaskey as the Social Media Convenor.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.