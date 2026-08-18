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  • /BJP names election in-charges: Vinod Tawde takes UP command, Satish Poonia gets Punjab duty

BJP names election in-charges: Vinod Tawde takes UP command, Satish Poonia gets Punjab duty

Vinod Tawde BJP Uttar Pradesh election in-charge: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin appointed National General Secretary Vinod Tawde as the in-charge for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, signaling an early operational push for key state polls.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
BJP names election in-charges: Vinod Tawde takes UP command, Satish Poonia gets Punjab duty
Image Credit: Vinod Tawde BJP Uttar Pradesh election in-charge.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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