New Delhi: BJP supporters on Tuesday protested outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area here over alleged malpractices in the Excise Policy 2021-2022. Carrying party flags, the protesters raised slogans against Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The police, however, stopped them from moving closer to the chief minister's residence.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri also took part in the protest.

Also Read: Delhi liquor scam: Anna Hazare writes EXPLOSIVE letter to Arvind Kejriwal, calls him 'POWER DRUNK'

After protesting outside the Delhi chief minister's residence, the protesters marched to Raj Ghat where they will hold a dharna. The South Delhi MP asked them to sprinkle 'Gangajal' on the way to Raj Ghat as "unholy souls" had been there.

The BJP on August 25 sprinkled 'Ganga jal' on Rajghat after AAP legislators had visited the memorial.

Ramesh Bidhuri said the saffron party will continue to raise its voice against the "ruling Aam Aadmi Party's corruption".

The BJP has been alleging that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of a three-member expert panel set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital and gave licences to companies that paid "hefty commissions" to the AAP.

It alleged that the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to "gain an unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls and is now deflecting the BJP's questions on the issue.

The CBI is currently probing alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Kejriwal government's new excise policy and has named his deputy Manish Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio, as one of the accused in its FIR. Earlier this month, the agency also conducted raids at the Delhi deputy chief minister's residence.