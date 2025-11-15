Advertisement
NewsIndia
ASHOK KUMAR AGARWAL

BREAKING | BJP Suspends Top Bihar Leaders: MLC Ashok Agarwal And Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal Cited For 'Anti-Party Activities'

The BJP has suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal from the party for "anti-party activities." They have been given one week to submit their official reply.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP Suspends MLC Ashok Agarwal & Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar has taken strict disciplinary action against two high-profile leaders, suspending them with immediate effect. The party has suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and Katihar Municipal Mayor Usha Agarwal, citing "anti-party activities" as the reason for the decision.

 

