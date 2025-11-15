BREAKING | BJP Suspends Top Bihar Leaders: MLC Ashok Agarwal And Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal Cited For 'Anti-Party Activities'
The BJP has suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal from the party for "anti-party activities." They have been given one week to submit their official reply.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar has taken strict disciplinary action against two high-profile leaders, suspending them with immediate effect. The party has suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and Katihar Municipal Mayor Usha Agarwal, citing "anti-party activities" as the reason for the decision.
Bihar BJP suspends party MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal for "anti-party activities". The party has asked them to submit a reply within one week. pic.twitter.com/gcTBbvchZi— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025
