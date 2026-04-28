BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls: 32 years, 72% strike rate and again a clear mandate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again reaffirmed its unparalleled electoral dominance in Gujarat, securing a resounding victory in the 2026 local body elections.

A Legacy Reinforced

For 32 years, the BJP has remained in power, continuing to win public trust with every election. This enduring confidence is reflected in a strike rate of over 72%, a conversion rate that leaves the opposition struggling to keep pace. With more than 6,000 seats secured, the BJP’s victory represents not just scale but a statewide sweep across all levels of governance, reinforcing Gujarat’s long-standing political legacy.

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This is not survival or recovery. This is continuity, consistency, and a repeat mandate that underscores Gujarat’s enduring faith in BJP governance.

On this historic win, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated BJP in Gujarat. He said on X, “The bond between Gujarat and the BJP has now become deeper and unbreakable! I extend heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat for the overwhelming support and mandate given to the BJP in the elections held across the state for municipal corporations, municipalities, taluka panchayats, and district panchayats.”

He also posted that by recognizing the people-centric and development-oriented work of the state government, the citizens of Gujarat have once again reaffirmed their faith in the politics of good governance. These results clearly show that the people have wholeheartedly blessed the BJP’s continuous hard work over the years, he added.

“I assure the people of Gujarat that in the coming times, we will work with even greater commitment and dedication, remaining steadfast in our efforts to take the state to new heights of development,” said Shri Modi on X.

Pro-Incumbency in Action

Defying conventional political wisdom, Gujarat voters have once again demonstrated that pro-incumbency is real. This is not just acceptance of governance – it is an emphatic endorsement of continuity and stability.

Congratulating to the people of Gujarat, Chief Minister, Shri Bhupendra Patel said "Heartiest congratulations to all the winning candidates, the party's rare and devoted workers, and the party's top leadership on the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the local self-government elections in Gujarat. Under the leadership and guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra bhai Modi, Gujarat has witnessed a flood of development over the last three decades. Positive changes have come into the lives of every section of society, including the poor, the youth, the food providers, and women's empowerment. BJP workers have remained constantly dedicated to the cause of the excellence of Chivada's citizens with the mantra of national service and public service. It is because of this very politics of development that the people's trust in the BJP has remained unwavering. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of the state for giving this resounding victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party. This victory is not just the BJP's; this victory is of development; this victory is Gujarat's. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat."

A Political Record

No other state in India has witnessed such sustained electoral dominance. Gujarat’s Incredible Political Legacy (IPL) continues to set national benchmarks, with every election validating decades of trust and performance. This IPO of Gujarat is not about cricket. A legacy built over decades, validated in every election, and reinforced with each victory. The Gujarat BJP has already played its semifinals and won convincingly. As for the finals? The outcome feels almost predictable, a testament to the enduring strength of this political innings.

With more than 6,000 seats secured, the BJP’s victory goes far beyond sheer numbers. This achievement is not just about scale—it represents statewide dominance across every level of governance, underscoring the depth and breadth of public trust in the party’s leadership.

Bond Beyond Politics (Family, Not Just Party)

The bond between Gujarat and the BJP goes beyond politics—it is more than a party affiliation, it is like family. This relationship is not transactional but built on trust, nurtured over generations, and sustained through shared values. It is not a short-term alliance but a long-term emotional connection, deeply rooted in the people’s faith and continuity of commitment.

The voter signal in Gujarat is clear and unwavering. For governance, stability, and direction, the people’s first choice—and only choice—remains BJP Sarkar.

On the clean sweep BJP in local body elections in Gujarat, deputy chief minister, Shri Harsh Sanghavi said, “This is not just a victory, it is the people’s unwavering trust in the BJP. This is a grand and historic victory of the BJP across Gujarat in the local body elections.”

Opposition Collapse

The opposition’s decline is stark. Over 2,500 Aam Aadmi Party candidates lost their deposits, signalling rejection at scale. The voter signal is clear – Gujarat chooses BJP as its first and only choice for governance.

Gujaratis are smart. They know the reality

Gujaratis are not swayed by noise or distraction. Fake or exaggerated social media narratives do not translate into votes here. People remember who has truly stood with them, and they choose leaders they trust. That clarity of judgment consistently reflects in the results.

The state BJP President, Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma thanked Prime Minister over the win in Gujarat. He posted on X, “Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, under your guidance and the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel ji, Gujarat has become a ‘role model’ of development.” He further expressed his gratitude to the people for the grand victory of the BJP in the local body elections.