BJP Targets Congress After Sam Pitroda Says He ‘Felt At Home’ In Pakistan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday strongly criticised Congress after its overseas chief Sam Pitroda said he "felt at home" in Pakistan.

In a post on X, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said that Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda’s remark explains why the UPA failed to take tough action against Pakistan even after the 26/11 attacks.

"Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen," Bhandari said.

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP national spokesperson, reacting to Pitroda’s remarks, said that Congress has an “undying love” for Pakistan and allegedly communicated with Hafiz Saeed through Yasin Malik.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also criticised Congress, alleging that the party has always shown an affinity for Pakistan. He pointed out that its leaders engaged with Hafiz Saeed through Yasin Malik, gave Islamabad a clean chit on the 26/11 attacks, the Samjhauta blast, and the Pulwama and Pahalgam incidents, and echoed Pakistan’s stance on Article 370, surgical strikes, and even on Operation Sindoor.

"Rahul Gandhi’s closest ally & leader, family friend Uncle Sam Pitroda ( who said Hua to Hua for 1984 Anti Sikh Genocide ) , who made racially disgusting comments on Indians - says he feels at home in Pakistan. Why is it surprising - Congress has undying love for Pakistan. They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik. They give clean chit to Pak on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama & Pahalgam - they articulate Pak position on 370 & Sindoor and Surgical Strike & undermine our forces! They give 80% water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan. INC is Islamabad National Congress. Sam Pitroda who divides Indians & stays in US away from India finds a home in Pakistan! Is anyone surprised?" Poonawalla said.