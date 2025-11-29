BJP Targets Congress Over National Security, Alleges ‘Internal Collapse’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday attacked Congress on Saturday, accusing the party of weakening India’s internal security framework during its tenure. In a post shared on X, the BJP claimed that Congress “didn’t just fail on national security — they collapsed from within.”

The post alleged that infighting, appeasement politics, and poor strategy contributed to the rise of Maoist extremism in the country. The BJP highlighted four incidents to support its claim, saying they exposed “a party at war with itself.”

Among the points raised, the BJP accused former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and Congress leaders of defending activist Gautam Navlakha despite concerns flagged by security agencies. The post further alleged that Navlakha had supported “an ISI-funded separatist.”

Congress didn’t just fail on national security — they collapsed from within.



A culture of appeasement and internal quarrels weakened India’s fight against Maoist extremism.



These four incidents expose a party at war with itself, while the nation paid the price.… pic.twitter.com/g5rOEwPljf — BJP (@BJP4India) November 29, 2025

The BJP also cited comments by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had blamed the UPA government for the growth of the Maoist movement.

“A party fighting itself cannot fight for India,” the BJP captioned, adding that the alleged “Congress–Naxal nexus” serves as a reminder of the risks of prioritising politics over national security.

Meanwhile, the Congress has not yet issued an official response to the BJP’s remarks.