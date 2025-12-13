BJP Targets Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata, Calls It ‘Total Embarrassment’

The BJP has launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress following chaotic scenes at football icon Lionel Messi’s appearance at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, branding the episode a case of “complete mismanagement”.

Disorder broke out as thousands of fans, frustrated at being unable to see Messi during his brief appearance of less than half an hour, breached security and hurled chairs and bottles inside the stadium. Organisers struggled to control the crowd, turning the high-profile event into what critics described as a logistical nightmare.

Calling the incident a “total embarrassment”, the BJP accused the state government of poor planning and inadequate security arrangements for the global football star.

“Thousands of fans who gathered with hope couldn’t even catch a glimpse of him while inept TMC leaders surrounded him,” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said. “A global legend, a massive public turnout, and yet zero planning. A total embarrassment on an international stage. Mamata can’t even organise or manage an event.”

Messi, who arrived in Kolkata earlier in the day as part of the first leg of his three-day India tour, had unveiled a statue of himself before heading to the stadium. Fans who paid between ₹3,500 and ₹14,000 for tickets later complained that they were denied a clear view of the footballer, with the BJP alleging that Trinamool leaders crowded around him on the ground.

As tempers flared, vandalism of stadium property followed and police were seen struggling to maintain order. With the situation escalating, Messi was swiftly escorted out by organisers of the ‘GOAT Tour’, including promoter Shatadru Dutta. The event was cut short, preventing the participation of Chief Minister Banerjee, actor Shah Rukh Khan and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

The BJP accused the Trinamool of turning the event into a political spectacle at the cost of public safety. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala described the incident as “sheer mismanagement”.

“TMC leaders surrounded him, and fans were denied. Messi had to leave asap. What if something would have happened to fans or the guest? This was like what we say in the Bengaluru stampede where many lost lives,” Poonawala said.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also condemned the incident, calling it a “huge disgrace” and demanding the resignation of West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.

“For bringing an international player like Messi to West Bengal, playing with the emotions of ordinary people, and pushing them towards such serious risk, the State Sports Minister, Aroop Biswas, must resign immediately,” Malviya said.

In response, the Trinamool Congress distanced itself from the controversy, placing the blame squarely on the organisers. Party leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the handling of the event and acknowledged public anger.

“Why was Messi surrounded by a crowd of hooligans? Why wasn’t Messi kept alone ahead during the stadium lap? Why were the gallery spectators deprived? Did this enhance Kolkata’s reputation?” Ghosh asked. “Because of these organisers and some hooligans, everyone was deprived. Kolkata was shamed. The spectators’ anger is justified.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later apologised to Messi and the fans, announcing an inquiry to be conducted by a former judge.