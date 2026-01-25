BJP–TMC supporters clash in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) reportedly clashed in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim area on Monday. Security personnel were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Supporters of the BJP and the TMC reportedly clashed with each other in Kolkata's Behala Paschim area. Security personnel present at the spot.



(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/7QV75HcyYJ January 25, 2026

BJP has announced the State Sankalp Patra Committee for the Assembly election on Saturday, with immediate effect.

According to WB BJP, the State Sankalpa Patra Committee comprises 11 members, with party leader Tapas Roy serving as the Chairman. Dr Ashok Lahiri, MLA, serves as the Convener and Agnimitra Paul, MLA, is the Co-

Convener. The members are Dr Chittaranjan Mandal, Manoj Tigga, MP, Dr Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Dr Amalkanti Ray, Vaishali Dalmia, Dr Anirban Ganguly, and advocate Debjit Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state.

BJP's newly-appointed National President Nitin Nabin will be on his first official visit to West Bengal on January 27 and 28, during which he will participate in a series of key organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots framework ahead of the state assembly elections.

Nitin Nabin will chair a State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur on January 27, focusing on organisational strategy, political roadmap, and upcoming programmes.

(With ANI inputs)