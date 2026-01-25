Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010464https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-tmc-supporters-clash-in-kolkata-s-behala-paschim-3010464.html
NewsIndiaBJP–TMC supporters clash in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim
WEST BENGAL

BJP–TMC supporters clash in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim

Supporters of the BJP and the TMC reportedly clashed in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim area on Monday. Security personnel were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP–TMC supporters clash in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) reportedly clashed in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim area on Monday. Security personnel were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

BJP has announced the State Sankalp Patra Committee for the Assembly election on Saturday, with immediate effect.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to WB BJP, the State Sankalpa Patra Committee comprises 11 members, with party leader Tapas Roy serving as the Chairman. Dr Ashok Lahiri, MLA, serves as the Convener and Agnimitra Paul, MLA, is the Co-

Convener. The members are Dr Chittaranjan Mandal, Manoj Tigga, MP, Dr Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Dr Amalkanti Ray, Vaishali Dalmia, Dr Anirban Ganguly, and advocate Debjit Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state.

BJP's newly-appointed National President Nitin Nabin will be on his first official visit to West Bengal on January 27 and 28, during which he will participate in a series of key organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots framework ahead of the state assembly elections.

Nitin Nabin will chair a State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur on January 27, focusing on organisational strategy, political roadmap, and upcoming programmes. 

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Traffic Police
Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations
Republic Day
Republic Day And The Legitimacy Of The Indian Republic
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day: ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Dharmendra, Rohit among awardees
Republic Day 2026
The forgotten Republic Day when India invited Pakistan
India EU trade
India, EU likely to seal long-pending free trade deal on Jan 27
Republic Day 2026
77th Republic Day Honors Animal Soldiers
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026 Flypast: Rafale, Jaguar, and Su-30 IAF Aircraft Lineup
Mark Tully news
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90
Technology
Is Google collecting data from your smartphone? How to check your privacy
Earthquake news today
Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 strikes Bhutan