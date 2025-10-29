BJP To Approach ECI Against Alleged MCC Violation By J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Ahead of the Budgam by-elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aga Syed Mohsin has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi, alleging that National Conference Vice President and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Mohsin’s complaint states that the timing and platform of Abdullah’s announcement—made during the ongoing by-election campaign in Budgam—amounts to an attempt to influence voters. It highlights that the statement has gone viral across television channels, print, and social media platforms, portraying potential developmental benefits for the constituency to gain electoral advantage.

“This is a clear breach of the MCC, which prohibits announcements that could influence voters during the election period,” the complaint reads, urging the ECI to take immediate cognizance and initiate action against Abdullah, Mohsin said.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma also alleged that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah violated the Model Code of Conduct by announcing the commencement of National Law University (NLU) classes in Budgam, where the by-election process is underway.

Sharma added that the Chief Minister’s announcement on the floor of the House regarding the start of NLU classes at Ompora, Budgam, amounted to a violation of election guidelines.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of the House, Omar Abdullah had assured that classes for the proposed National Law University would soon begin in the Ompora area of Budgam.

The area falls under the Budgam constituency, which goes to by-polls on November 11. The BJP has demanded that Omar Abdullah resign on moral grounds.

Neither Abdullah nor his party has issued an official response to the allegations so far.