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BJP to corner Omar govt over incomplete works in stormy Autumn Session

He expressed deep regret over what he described as the misfortune of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the government was focusing on the issue of statehood instead of addressing smaller and immediate concerns.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
BJP to corner Omar govt over incomplete works in stormy Autumn Session
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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BJP to corner Omar govt over incomplete works in stormy Autumn Session
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