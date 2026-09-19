/BJP to corner Omar govt over incomplete works in stormy Autumn Session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the principal opposition party in Jammu and Kashmir, will hold the two-year-old Omar Abdullah-led government accountable in the upcoming autumn session of the Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said on Saturday.
Speaking to Zee News, Sharma said the opposition does not make it a habit to corner the government or create a ruckus. However, he said the government's approach to public issues had made it necessary for the opposition to raise people's concerns and hold the government accountable.
"But unfortunately, the way the government is taking public issues lightly, somewhere or the other, it becomes the duty of the opposition to stand with the people, understand and become familiar with them, and then take them up so that the government can be held accountable. The government does not just state the answer to every issue," Sharma said.
He expressed deep regret over what he described as the misfortune of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the government was focusing on the issue of statehood instead of addressing smaller and immediate concerns.
"The government which can currently solve issues and address small-scale issues is currently painting the picture of statehood and somewhere wanting to mislead the people," Sharma said.
He assured that the BJP would continue to raise questions in the Assembly so that people's problems are addressed.
Sunil Sharma on 'Tantra in Silence' reports
On reports of a new religion called "Tantra in Silence", Sharma clarified that he had not verified the news.
"We also received small information, but I say that any activity outside the scope of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed here at all, and I feel that our agencies are alert and must be taking cognizance of this," he said.
Sharma raises Uniform Civil Code issue
Responding to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue, Sharma said he had answered Chief Minister Omar Abdullah several times on the matter.
"The Constitution of India, Article 44, allows that in any state you can implement UCC. Omar Abdullah sahib, whether it is his party or his own thinking, does not believe in equality, does not believe in uniformity, so how will he accept this?" Sharma said.
BJP to raise incomplete works and public issues
Sharma said the BJP, along with other opposition parties, was prepared to corner the government during the upcoming session over its performance during the past two years.
He particularly referred to works that, according to him, had been left incomplete under the guise of the statehood demand.
"The government will be cornered on that, and answers will be taken from them regarding the issues of the people," Sharma said.
The BJP had invited people on Saturday to hear and understand the hardships faced by the common masses.
"We will try since in the opposition, in our hands, in our pens, there is no power to address the issues. But the voice that the 29 MLAs have been given as strength by the public, in that form, we are assuring people that we will raise your voice," Sharma said.
Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) hit the roads on Saturday, protesting the reservation policy and alleged backdoor appointments.
With multiple opposition parties preparing to raise various public issues, the upcoming autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is expected to be stormy.
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