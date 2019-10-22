close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP to discuss Maharastra, Haryana post-poll scenarios on Tuesday

BJP Working President J.P. Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg, New Delhi to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios, say sources.

BJP to discuss Maharastra, Haryana post-poll scenarios on Tuesday

New Delhi: Even with exit polls across the spectrum predicting a BJP comeback in Maharashtra and Haryana a day after voting concluded in the two states, the Bhartiya Janata party will discuss the likely post-poll scenarios on Tuesday evening.

BJP Working President J.P. Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg, New Delhi to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios, say sources.

Though even the BJP's internal survey has predicted its thumping victory in the two states, Nadda wants to keep a plan B ready, should the result turn out contrary to expectations.

Tags:
BJPJP NaddaMaharashtra Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Assembly electionState Assembly Elections 2019Haryana Assembly election 2019
Next
Story

Navy vowed to ensure 26/11 like incident are not repeated: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT33M30S

Watch the debate: People's stamp on 'Modi-policy' in assembly elections?