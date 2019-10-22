BJP to discuss Maharastra, Haryana post-poll scenarios on Tuesday

New Delhi: Even with exit polls across the spectrum predicting a BJP comeback in Maharashtra and Haryana a day after voting concluded in the two states, the Bhartiya Janata party will discuss the likely post-poll scenarios on Tuesday evening.

BJP Working President J.P. Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg, New Delhi to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios, say sources.

Though even the BJP's internal survey has predicted its thumping victory in the two states, Nadda wants to keep a plan B ready, should the result turn out contrary to expectations.