BJP To Elect New National President By THIS Date - Check Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board had earlier appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President. His appointment as the new BJP national president is now reportedly expected to be announced by January 20.

According to the news agency ANI, state BJP Presidents from across the country are likely to be summoned to Delhi after January 15 for the election of the party's National President.

Citing sources, ANI further reported that the election process for the BJP's National President is likely to be completed between January 18 and January 20.

BJP's National President Election

The organisational election process has been completed in more than half of the BJP-ruled states, with 29 out of 37 states finalising their internal elections. State Presidents from these states will submit one set of nomination papers supporting Nabin's candidature for the post. Another set of nomination papers will be filed by members of the BJP's National Council.

The nomination papers backing Nitin Nabin will also carry the signatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ANI sources informed.

All Chief Ministers and State Presidents of BJP-ruled states have been instructed to remain present in Delhi on the occasion.

Nitin Nabin's Political Career

Nitin Nabin, the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and a five-time MLA, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing, and Law Department in the Bihar government.

In 2008, in the BJP, Nabin served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

From 2016-19, the Minister held the post of the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-Charge in Sikkim in 2019.

In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

ANI reported, citing sources, that Nabin's term as National President will be from January 2026 to January 2029. Notably, since the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for 2029, his term is could be extended beyond that year.

(with ANI inputs)