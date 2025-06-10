BJP To Get New National President In July; Who Will Replace JP Nadda?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to get its new national president in July. A meeting of the BJP's national council may be convened in Delhi before the parliamentary session begins on July 21st. The name of the BJP's new national president will be finalized and approved by the national council. Notably, before that, the BJP is likely to announce the names of the party presidents of 10 state units including that of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The decision of likely by June 21st.

The BJP has wrapped up most of their internal elections across the states, which is a big step they need to take before choosing the next party chief, as per their rules. The recent news about 70 new district presidents in Uttar Pradesh has really got everyone buzzing that the top brass might announce the new BJP head soon. Though, it seems the process hit a brief snag after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22nd.

Think of it this way: the BJP's own rulebook says they can only elect a national president once more than half of the state presidents have been chosen. They're clearly ticking those boxes.

Right now, JP Nadda has been at the helm since January 2020. His term actually got a special extension so he could lead the party through the big 2024 general elections. Now that those elections are done and dusted, talk about who's next in line has really picked up.

Whoever steps into this crucial role will have a massive job on their hands. They'll be instrumental in mapping out the party's game plan for upcoming challenges, especially the 2026 state assembly elections and, of course, the next huge one, the 2029 general elections.

A panel with several names for the new national president has already been prepared. A final decision is expected to be made soon. Among the key names are Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Manohar Lal Khattar. However, the party may also go for its first woman president. This puts the leaders like Smriti Irani and Shobha Karandlaje in the race. Youth leaders like K Annamalai and Tejashwi Surya are also likely get important national roles.