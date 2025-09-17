BJP To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Celebrations Across States: Key Highlights

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday today with a series of events and welfare initiatives across the country, including healthcare and nutrition schemes, development projects, and plantation drives. The celebrations are part of the “Sewa Pakhwada” campaign, which will continue until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Delhi

In Delhi, the municipal corporation will convert its health centres into 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs'. Of these, 41 upgraded centres will open on Wednesday, while 19 more will be ready by the end of the month. There are plans to set up over 300 such facilities by converting and upgrading existing health units like primary health centres, maternity homes, and polyclinics to provide better medical services. Additionally, the Delhi government will launch 500 creches for children of working women.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate several development projects at Thyagaraj Stadium, including new hospital blocks, 101 mohalla clinics, 150 dialysis centres, 75 drones for policing, and two new waste-to-energy plants.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of India's first PM MITRA Textile Park in Dhar district. He will also launch new health and nutrition programmes such as 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' and 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah'. PM Modi will virtually transfer funds under the Matru Vandana Yojana to benefit around 10 lakh women, launch a health chatbot for pregnant women, and unveil tribal welfare schemes.

Uttar Pradesh

In his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 111 crore and launch new initiatives.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the BJP is running a massive health drive that includes over one lakh cataract surgeries, eye check-ups for 10 lakh people, and the distribution of free spectacles.

Odisha

In Odisha, the state government has announced the planting of 75 lakh saplings to mark PM Modi's birthday.

