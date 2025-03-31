BJP To Stage Protests Against Karnataka Govt Over Price Rise, Launch 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' From Mysore On April 7

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president BY Vijayendra on Monday said that the party is all set to stage a series of protests against the Congress-led Karnataka government over price rise starting from April 2.

"Price rise is the only guarantee that the common man has got from the ruling Congress government in the state...The common man is affected and fed up with this price hike," Vijayendra told ANI.

Vijayendra added that the safron party will take out 'Jan akrosh yatra' from Mysore on the 7th of April and all party leaders will participate in this yatra.

"On the 2nd of April, the BJP will stage a protest in the state against the price hike...On the 5th of April, in all district and Taluq offices, the BJP will stage a protest... On the 7th of April, we will take out 'Jan akrosh yatra' from Mysore... All the leaders of the party will participate in this yatra," he added.

He further accused the Congress government of appeasing the Muslim community even as it "ignores" SC and ST communities.

"The Siddaramaiah government, which pronounced the budget, hasn't given a separate budget to the Muslim community, but they have given everything... Siddaramaiah, in the name of Ahinda, says everything but ignores all the Hindu communities... Siddaramaiah has done an injustice to the SC and ST communities," Vijayendra said.