BJP To Use Its Maharashtra-Haryana 'Brahmastra' In Delhi Assembly Polls - Details

Delhi Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party is locked in a direct contest with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. With the Delhi assembly elections for 70 seats due early next year, three major political parties - BJP, AAP and Congress are working to woo the voters. While the free electricity and water schemes continue to rule the roost in Delhi, the battle has turned interesting with corruption accusations against Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Pumped-up from its spirited victory in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP is now gearing up to use the same 'Brahmastra' in the Delhi assembly elections as well. The BJP has now again pinned its hope on its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The RSS played a crucial role in assuring the BJP of a victory in the Haryana and the Maharashtra assembly elections. The RSS held hundreds of rallies in these two states helping uniting the voters against the Congress and regional parties.

Now, the RSS will be working in Delhi as well to help the saffron party return to power after a long wait of 25 years. The RSS will support the BJP in Delhi with the same model as Haryana and Maharashtra. The RSS is providing the BJP with an additional layer of public outreach.

RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar has been deployed in Delhi for better coordination. Arun Kumar will take charge of coordination between the BJP and the RSS. Teams have already taken charge across all 70 assembly constituencies and the public outreach campaign in the favour of the BJP is gaining momentum.

The BJP has been warming the opposition benches in the Delhi assembly for the last five elections. While Congress ruled the Union Territory between 1998 to 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party has been in power since then. The Delhi assembly elections would be held in February 2025 for 70 seats.