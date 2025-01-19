Attack On Kejriwal’s Car: Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to “eliminate” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, the party claimed that one of the persons involved in an alleged attack on his car last evening is "frequently seen" with BJP leader Parvesh Verma. He is contesting the Delhi assembly polls against Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

AAP’s fresh allegations against the saffron party came a day after the party alleged that stones were thrown at the AAP national convener’s car while he was campaigning in the New Delhi constituency, raising concerns over his security.

Hitting back at the AAP over allegations of the stone attack, Parvesh Verma claimed that the vehicle hit three youths who had been protesting against Kejriwal. He claimed it was the AAP chief who asked the driver to crush them.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the national capital with party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack. "The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them, including of robbery and attempt to murder," she alleged.

Atishi claimed the name of one of the alleged attackers is Rahul, alias Shanky, and he is "closely associated" with Parvesh Verma. "This individual who has multiple criminal cases against him was involved in the attack. He is frequently seen with Verma. They want to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Addressing the press conference, Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP is unable to defeat us in the assembly polls, so they are resorting to such tactics to remove Arvind Kejriwal from their way."

A heated war of words erupted between the two parties following the alleged attack. The latest clash between the BJP and the AAP comes as the national capital gears up for the February 5 elections.

The polls are expected to be a close contest, with the AAP aiming for a third consecutive term and the BJP striving to return to power in Delhi after more than 25 years. The results will be declared on February 8.

(With agency inputs)