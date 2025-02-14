BJP Unlikely To Go For Deputy CM In Delhi; Congress, AAP Mount Attack Over Delay In Government Formation

Delhi BJP CM Race: It has been a week since the Delhi assembly election results were announced but the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to declare its CM face. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have slammed the BJP over the delay in the government formation while claiming that there are multiple contenders for the top post. If reports are to be believed, the BJP may not go for the Deputy CM post and will have only a Chief Minister alongside the Cabinet ministers. Earlier, it was claimed that the BJP may have a CM and one or two Deputy CMs to represent the concept of mini-India.

Probable CM Candidates

Several BJP MLAs including Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Pawan Sharma, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Vijender Gupta, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Roy are among the probable candidates. However, the BJP is known for surprising the pollsters and picking a dark horse. So, these names are only a speculation.

AAP Slams BJP

Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi alleged that BJP MLAs are engaged in a tussle over ministerial berths and would ultimately blame the AAP for failing to deliver on their electoral commitments. She claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no intention of fulfilling the promises made during the elections.

She further claimed, "There is an ongoing rift among BJP MLAs over who will get which ministerial post and how much they can loot (exploit). They have already made a plan to blame AAP for not fulfilling their promises. They will say the Delhi government has no funds and that AAP exhausted all the funds."

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat. The last BJP-led government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.