BJP, VHP Slam Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Chief Over 'Jihad' Remarks, Call Statement Inflammatory And Divisive

A row has erupted after Maulana Mahmood Madani, head of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, issued a controversial statement regarding “jihad,” with the BJP slamming his remarks as inflammatory and an attempt to push the country toward division.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra termed Maulana Mahmood Madani’s remarks “highly irresponsible and inappropriate.” Patra added that the world has witnessed how people have spread terror in the name of jihad, not only in India but also across the globe.

Patra Accuses Maulana Madani of Making Divisive Claims

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "The chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Mahmud Madani, has delivered a speech in a very large meeting in Bhopal that is not only inflammatory but also an attempt to push the country toward division. He says that there should be jihad; whenever there is oppression, there will be jihad. This is an inappropriate statement."

Patra added, "We have seen how, in the name of jihad, some people have spread terrorism not only in India but also outside India. Therefore, saying that there will be jihad in India is a highly irresponsible statement. He also said that the Supreme Court works under government pressure and that, in this country, it has no right to be called ‘supreme’. I believe the Supreme Court should take suo-moto cognisance as it demeans the stature of the court."

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "Today, since this morning, some such incidents have occurred in the country, which appear different from each other, but if viewed properly, there are certain forces whose statements are divisive and on the other side, there are… pic.twitter.com/Pzk4DIxKWV — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

VHP Also Condemns Maulana Madani’s Remarks

Sharing similar sentiments, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also condemned Maulana Mahmood Madani’s statement, saying that his remarks pose a serious challenge to India’s nationhood, religion, culture, and judicial system.

Bansal also accused Maulana Madani of provoking the youth of the Muslim community and radical extremists in the name of jihad.

"All these statements pose a serious challenge to India’s nationhood, religion, culture, judicial system, governance and administration. Such remarks are being made by people who, as the saying goes, punch holes in the very plate they eat from. They are provoking the youth of their own Muslim community and radical Muslim extremists in the name of jihad," Bansal said.

Delhi: On Islamic scholar Maulana Mahmood Madani's statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal says, "...All these statements pose a serious challenge to India’s nationhood, religion, culture, judicial system, governance and administration. Such… pic.twitter.com/HGF9xTm9ig — IANS (@ians_india) November 29, 2025

Madani's Jihad Remark

The controversy erupted after Islamic scholar Maulana Mahmood Madani, while speaking at the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind National Governing Body Meeting in Bhopal, said that as long as there is oppression, there will be jihad.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Islamic scholar Maulana Mahmood Madani says, "...The enemies of jihad, Islam, and Muslims have turned Islam’s sacred concepts, such as jihad, into terms associated with abuse, disorder and violence. By using phrases like ‘love jihad,’ ‘land jihad,’… pic.twitter.com/KbKSOhhsaD — IANS (@ians_india) November 29, 2025

Madani said, "The enemies of jihad, Islam, and Muslims have turned Islam’s sacred concepts, such as jihad, into terms associated with abuse, disorder and violence. By using phrases like ‘love jihad,’ ‘land jihad,’ ‘education jihad,’ and ‘spit jihad,’ Muslims are deeply hurt and their religion is insulted. It is unfortunate that even those occupying responsible positions in the government and the media feel no shame in using such terms, nor do they care about hurting an entire community.... As long as there is oppression, there will be jihad."