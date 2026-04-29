BJP vs TMC showdown: Mamata faces Suvendu in Bhabanipur as Bengal votes in final phase

As West Bengal heads into the decisive second and final phase of voting in the 2026 Assembly elections today, all eyes are on the prestigious Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is defending her home turf against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in what can be called "the mother of all battles" in this high-stakes poll.

This intense showdown adds drama to the final phase, where 142 seats across Kolkata, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas, and other southern districts go to the polls, with results expected on May 4.

Mamata vs Suvendu in Bhabanipur

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The Bhabanipur seat carries immense personal and political significance. In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari, who had switched from TMC to BJP, defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a razor-thin margin.

Mamata later entered the Assembly via a by-election from Bhabanipur, a seat she has traditionally dominated.

In 2026, by fielding Suvendu against her in her home turf, the BJP has turned the fight intensely personal.

While Mamata is banking on her strong support among women and minority voters, Suvendu and the BJP are aggressively pushing the anti-incumbency wave, development promises, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees for Bengal.

Campaigning in the final days saw both parties pull out all stops, with senior leaders, including Amit Shah and PM Modi, actively campaigning in South Bengal to break the TMC's stronghold.

Also Read: West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: High-stakes battle across 142 Seats

High-stakes battle across 142 seats

The second phase of voting across 142 seats of total 294 seats covers critical regions where TMC has historically performed strongly.

North and South 24 Parganas together account for 64 seats and are being viewed as decisive battlegrounds. Other notable contests include Tollygunj, Bidhannagar, Panihati, and Kolkata Port.

While the first phase of polling on April 23 recorded an impressive 93.17% turnout, being called a "democratic tsunami."

Expectations remain high for strong participation in this final phase as well.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that Central Armed Police Forces will remain deployed in Bengal for 60 days after polling, citing potential unrest on the counting day. TMC has dismissed the remark as fear-mongering.

Also Read: West Bengal elections 2026: How 2021 exit polls got it wrong and why it still looms large

Will TCM retain its stronghold?

For the Trinamool, retaining its dominance in South Bengal is crucial to securing a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

The region has proved decisive in the party's 2021 victory.

For the BJP, making significant inroads into these traditional TMC bastions would mark a major breakthrough in its goal of forming a government in the state.

The second phase is widely seen as a do-or-die battle for both major players in what has largely become a bipolar contest between TMC and BJP, with other parties playing marginal roles. The outcome in Bhabanipur and across the 142 seats will heavily shape the final result.

Will Mamata Banerjee successfully defend her fortress, or can Suvendu Adhikari script another upset? The answer will unfold on counting day, May 4, deciding the fate of TMC and BJP in the eastern state.





