‘BJP Wants To Make Maharashtra Next Manipur’: Aaditya Thackeray After Nagpur Violence

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticized the Maharashtra government over the recent violence in Nagpur, alleging that the BJP is attempting to destabilize the state in a manner similar to Manipur.

Thackeray questioned the government's handling of the situation, particularly the lack of response from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) when rumors of violence began circulating.

"Why did the CMO not react when rumors of violence were spreading in Nagpur? Whenever such an incident is about to take place, the first report arrives at the Chief Minister and the Home Department. Did they not have any information regarding this? I think the BJP wants to make Maharashtra the next Manipur," Thackeray said while speaking to the media.

Drawing a comparison to Vietnam’s economic progress, he stated, "If you take a look at Manipur, the state has been experiencing violence since 2023. There are conflicts across the state. Will there be investments there or growth in tourism? No. They want to put Maharashtra in the same situation. I was reading today that Vietnam is a smaller country than India, and the population is also less, but their electronic industry is three times more. Our country considers itself strong, but the BJP is trying to divide the country into districts, religions, and castes."

CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Violence 'Well-Planned'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the state legislative assembly, described the Nagpur violence as a "well-planned attack." He stated that rumors about the desecration of religious content were spread amid protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

"In Nagpur, VHP and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumors were spread that things containing religious content were burnt. It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said.

He also highlighted the injuries sustained by security personnel, stating that attacks on the police would not be tolerated. "Three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) were injured, and one was attacked with an axe. In total, 33 policemen were hurt. Of the five injured civilians, three have been discharged, while one remains in the ICU. Eleven police stations in Nagpur have issued prohibitory orders, and five separate FIRs have been registered," he added.

Fadnavis further claimed that a large cache of stones was recovered from the violence-hit areas, suggesting a targeted attack. "We have got a trolley of stones from the violence spots—specific houses and institutions were targeted. One DCP was attacked with an axe. We will surely take action, and those who have taken law and order into their own hands will not be spared. Attacks on police will not be tolerated," he asserted.

Tensions Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb Removal Demand

The Chief Minister also linked the unrest to public outrage against Aurangzeb, allegedly fueled by the recently released film Chhava. "The Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb, but still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful. Law and order should be maintained. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, political tensions escalated within the Maharashtra assembly as ruling Mahayuti coalition leaders and opposition MLAs clashed over the issue. Shiv Sena leaders demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, while the opposition accused the government of mishandling the situation, calling the riots a "success of the government."

BJP MLA Pravin Datke, who visited the violence-hit Hansapuri area, claimed the riots were pre-planned. "This is all a pre-planned matter. If there were two shops each of Muslims and Hindus, only the latter was affected. There’s a (roadside) stall belonging to a Muslim, and nothing happened to it. However, another stall that belonged to an elderly lady was damaged. The cameras were destroyed. It indicates that this thing was planned," Datke told ANI.

Curfew Imposed in Multiple Areas

Following the unrest, Nagpur Police imposed a curfew in several parts of the city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to an order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The curfew has been enforced in the jurisdiction of multiple police stations, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, with both political leaders and law enforcement emphasizing the need for peace and strict action against those responsible for the violence.

(With ANI inputs)