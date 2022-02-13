'BJP will erase all Muslim symbols': Mehbooba Mufti on Hijab row

New Delhi: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (February 13) said, "I fear BJP won't stop at Hijab. They will come for other symbols of Muslims and erase all."

"For Indian Muslims it is not enough to be an Indian, they have to be BJP as well," added Mufti. Mehbooba Mufti's scathing attack on the saffron party comes after the Hijab row in Karnataka's Udupi where students were not allowed to entre the college for not following the dress code and wearing the Hijab.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, on Thursday (February 10) restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

