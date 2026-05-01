BJP will form government in Bengal, repolling to ensure fair voting: MP Rahul Sinha Exclusive

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rahul Sinha on Friday told Zee News Digital that the saffron party is going to form a government in the state. However, he did not project any number of seats when asked. Speaking to Zee News about the May 2 repolling, Sinha said that this will ensure fair voting as the malpractices have now been highlighted. Sinha said that re-polling should happen in the places where issues like EVM malfunctioning and issues with webcasting have been reported.

When asked whether the BJP is assured that TMC won't create a problem once again during repolling, BJP MP and party's former state President Rahul Sinha said that since complaints have exposed the malpractices, this time the poll officials will be more alert. He also exuded confidence in the security forces, saying that their presence would deter those trying to do wrong.

The BJP MP shared that the party has written to the Election Commission for re-polling on the election day itself so that the public can exercise their right to vote fairly.

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Notably, the Election Commission of India on Friday ordered re-polling at 15 polling booths in two Assembly constituencies, Magrahat (Paschim) and Diamond Harbour. Both constituencies are located in the South 24 Parganas district. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is an MP from the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency. The areas is considered a TMC stronghold given the party’s continuous victory in the region.

Of the 15 polling booths where re-polling will be held tomorrow, 11 are in Magrahat (Paschim), and 4 are in Diamond Harbour. Polling in both these Assembly constituencies was conducted in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections. Notably, the BJP workers complained that the party’s symbol and candidate name have been inked/taped on the EVMs in certain booths. The ECI found the complaint correct and has now ordered a repolling.

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According to a statement issued by the Election Commission of India, the decision for re-polling for these 15 polling booths under these two Assembly constituencies had been taken based on reports from the returning officers for the said polling stations and the general observers following complaints of large-scale electoral malpractices on the polling day.

Following complaints of the Electronic Voting Machine button besides the name and symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Falta, the Election Commission of India ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded re-polling for the entire Falta Assembly constituency. The counting of vote will take place on May 4.