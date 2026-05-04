BJP will return to power in Assam for 3rd term: Pradyut Bordoloi as counting underway

Guwahati: Pradyut Bordoloi, the BJP candidate from the Dispur Assembly constituency, on Monday expressed confidence that the party will return to power in Assam for a third consecutive term. Speaking to reporters, Pradyut Bordoloi said, “Not just in my constituency, but across Assam, there is a clear atmosphere that the BJP will form the government for the third time. We are closely monitoring feedback from across the state.”

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Referring to the ongoing counting process, he added, “Counting is currently underway in my constituency. It is becoming evident that the BJP will once again form the government. Elections often witness multi-cornered contests -- sometimes involving two, three, or even four candidates -- so it is important to remain patient.”

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Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. across Assam, with 722 candidates in the fray from 126 Assembly constituencies. Counting is being conducted at 40 centres spread across 35 districts, with candidates, observers, and supporters closely tracking the results.

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Several prominent leaders are in the electoral race this time. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from his stronghold, Jalukbari, aiming for a hat-trick victory. State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is seeking to make his Assembly debut from Jorhat. Badruddin Ajmal is contesting from Binnakandi, while Akhil Gogoi is aiming to retain Sibsagar. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary is in the fray from Tamulpur.

The BJP-led NDA alliance includes key partners such as the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples Front. The BJP has fielded 90 candidates, while AGP and BPF have nominated 26 and 11 candidates, respectively. On the other hand, the opposition alliance comprises the Indian National Congress with 99 candidates, along with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), and APHLC.

Assam recorded a historic voter turnout of 85.91 per cent in the April 9 elections, including a record 86.5 per cent participation by women voters.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is projected to secure a decisive victory, winning between 88 and 100 seats, with the BJP likely emerging as the single-largest party.