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'BJP winning in states it couldn't even at peak of 'Modi wave': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke amid SIR row

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the BJP’s recent electoral victories were linked to the functioning of the Election Commission under CEC Gyanesh Kumar, amid the ongoing controversy over the SIR exercise.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
'BJP winning in states it couldn't even at peak of 'Modi wave': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke amid SIR row
Image Credit: IANS

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'BJP winning in states it couldn't even at peak of 'Modi wave': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke amid SIR row
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