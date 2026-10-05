Taking a sharp dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral winning streak, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the ruling party is now winning in states where it failed to secure victories even at the peak of the “Modi wave”. He attributed these electoral outcomes to alleged institutional manipulation under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
"The BJP is winning in states where it couldn't even secure a victory during the peak of the 'Modi wave' and this is happening because of Gyanesh Kumar. Once Gyanesh Kumar leaves and the SIR freezes, only then will we know how many seats the BJP actually wins," Dipke told reporters on Sunday.
Urging the CEC to resign, Dipke alleged that election outcomes in the country have become “predetermined”, making electoral participation effectively meaningless.
"I feel that until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and ensures free and fair elections, there is no point in participating in such polls, because the winner is already predetermined," he said.
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I feel that until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and ensures free and fair elections, there is no point in participating in such polls, because the winner is already predetermined. The BJP is winning in states where it couldn't even secure a victory during the peak of the 'Modi wave'—and this is happening because of Gyanesh Kumar. Once Gyanesh Kumar leaves and the SIR freezes, only then will we know how many seats the BJP actually wins."— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2026
Dipke made the remarks during his visit to Pune, where he expressed solidarity with students protesting the Maharashtra government over alleged irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations and delays in recruitment. Drawing a connection between the electoral controversy and alleged administrative failures under the ruling dispensation, Dipke claimed that public confidence in both competitive examinations and the electoral process had eroded.
Dipke’s remarks come amid an ongoing controversy following a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over a 10-month period concerning decisions related to electoral rolls, voter registration and the Election Commission’s technology systems.
The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that these objections reflected institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said that operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its routine administrative and decision-making process. The ECI also stated that decisions concerning the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise were taken unanimously.
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