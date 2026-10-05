#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I feel that until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and ensures free and fair elections, there is no point in participating in such polls, because the winner is already predetermined. The BJP is winning in states where it couldn't even secure a victory during the peak of the 'Modi wave'—and this is happening because of Gyanesh Kumar. Once Gyanesh Kumar leaves and the SIR freezes, only then will we know how many seats the BJP actually wins."