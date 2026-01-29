Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011708https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-wins-chandigarh-mayoral-polls-for-fourth-time-saurabh-joshi-elected-mayor-3011708.html
NewsIndiaBJP wins Chandigarh mayoral polls for fourth time, Saurabh Joshi elected mayor
SAURABH JOSHI

BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral polls for fourth time, Saurabh Joshi elected mayor

Despite not having a clear majority, the BJP has won the mayoral election thrice in the past four years, largely banking on cross-voting, members switching loyalties and horse-trading. 

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 06:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral polls for fourth time, Saurabh Joshi elected mayor

CHANDIGARH: The BJP on Thursday retained the post of the Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, with its councillor Saurabh Joshi getting elected in a three-cornered contest by securing 18 votes in a House of 36. He is the last mayor as the corporation’s five-year tenure is ending in December.

BJP councillor Suman Sharma was elected as the Deputy Mayor, while the party’s Jasmanpreet Singh was elected as Senior Deputy Mayor, both receiving 18 votes each. The BJP succeeded in bagging the post for the fourth time. However, AAP’s Yogesh Dhingra got 11 votes, and Congress candidate Gurpreet Singh Gabbi received seven votes.

In the past, the INDIA bloc partners, the Congress party and AAP, were in the fray unitedly. This time, both parted ways and contested the mayoral elections separately. Both AAP and the Congress had joined hands in Chandigarh ahead of the 2024 mayoral polls. The alliance enabled both parties to wrest the mayoral and Lok Sabha seats in 2024, but they lost to the BJP in the 2025 mayoral poll.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the 35-member House, which has no anti-defection law, the BJP has 18 councillors, while there are 11 councillors of the AAP and six of the Congress. Local Congress MP Manish Tewari, who is an ex officio member, has voting rights.

Despite not having a clear majority, the BJP has won the mayoral election thrice in the past four years, largely banking on cross-voting, members switching loyalties and horse-trading. Last month, the BJP’s strength in the House rose to 18 as two AAP councillors -- Poonam and Suman Sharma -- joined it.

Unlike previous polls, the election of the mayor this time was held through a show of hands. Previously, the polls were held through a secret ballot with cross-voting, and they were largely neck and neck. The election, through a show of hands, was necessitated by an amendment in Regulation 6 of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1996, approved by Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in July last year to curb cross-voting and ballot tampering.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ottoman stool
Ottomans That Instantly Elevate Your Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-608 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ajit pawar plane crash news
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
women tote bag
Carry Style, Carry Sustainability: Tote Bags That Blend with Green Living
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal hits back at Congress, calls India-EU trade pact beneficial
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Self-confident India a ray of hope for the world': PM Modi on India-EU FTA
Madhu Gottumukkala
Trump's Indian-origin cyber chief reportedly shared sensitive files on ChatGPT
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
google photos editing
New photo editing feature: Google photos gets AI tools in India
Technology
Samsung unveils Galaxy A07 5G: Check camera, battery and more