Karnataka Shocker: BJP Woman Worker Alleges Assault Stripping By Police Over SIR Row; Cops Claim She Removed Clothes Herself
KARNATAKA BJP

Karnataka Shocker: BJP Woman Worker Alleges Assault Stripping By Police Over SIR Row; Cops Claim She Removed Clothes Herself

A major political row has erupted in Karnataka following allegations that a BJP woman worker was assaulted and stripped by police in Hubballi over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list dispute.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
(Photo source: IANS)

A major political row has erupted in Karnataka following allegations that a BJP woman worker was assaulted and stripped by police in Hubballi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list dispute.

Footage of the incident emerged on Wednesday, sparking widespread shock and outrage. The video allegedly shows male police officers assaulting the woman while also making abusive and obscene remarks.

 

(This is a developing story.)

