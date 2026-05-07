BJP won big in West Bengal, but it won’t gain Rajya Sabha seats for now – Here is why

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s impressive performance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections has improved its position for future Rajya Sabha seats, but there will be no immediate change in the Upper House. The reason is simple is no seats in the House from the state are due for election before 2029.

There will be a limited reshuffle in the Rajya Sabha next year. Around 15 seats are expected to go to polls as part of the regular cycle. These elections will take place in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where assembly numbers will decide which party gets how many seats.

West Bengal, however, is not part of this cycle. The state will not see any Rajya Sabha elections before the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. This means the results of the recent assembly election will not change the present strength of parties in the Upper House for now.

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West Bengal sends 16 members to the Rajya Sabha, all elected by its 294-member assembly. The BJP has increased its strength in the state legislature, which improves its vote share in the electoral college. This will matter when Rajya Sabha elections are held in the future.

The first set of vacancies from the state will arise in August 2029, when a group of members completes its six-year term. After that, all 16 seats will come up for election in phases between 2029 and 2032.

This also means that despite its electoral setback, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not lose any Rajya Sabha seats before 2029. There are no vacancies from the state until then.

How the numbers add up

Rajya Sabha elections are held on a rotational basis, with members serving six-year terms. Because of this system, changes in assembly strength do not immediately affect the Upper House. The impact is seen only when seats fall vacant.

With more MLAs now in the state assembly, the BJP has a stronger footing when the next round of Rajya Sabha elections comes up. If it is able to hold on to these numbers or push them higher by 2029, it stands a good chance of turning that edge into more seats in the Upper House.

This could strengthen the BJP’s position in the Rajya Sabha and make it easier to pass legislation at the national level.

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The party’s position is also improving across the country. Its MLA count has increased from 773 in 2013 to 1,798 in 2026. As the party’s numbers grow in state assemblies, its chances in future Rajya Sabha elections also improve.

If the BJP continues to perform well in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, it could move closer to a two-thirds majority in the Upper House over time.

Present strength in the Upper House

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has recently increased its numbers in the Upper House after several MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Raghav Chadha, moved to its side. The NDA now has 148 seats in the Upper House.

Within this, the BJP holds 113 seats. The AAP’s presence has reduced to only three members.

The Congress continues to face electoral setbacks, which are expected to affect its strength in the House over time. In Kerala, the next round of elections may reduce the strength of Left parties next year.

However, the overall numbers of the INDIA bloc are not expected to change much. The losses for Left parties are likely to be balanced by gains for the Congress, keeping the alliance’s total stable.