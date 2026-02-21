BJP workers show black flag to Rahul Gandhi after Congress' topless protests at AI Summit

BJP workers waived black flags to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Saturday after Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi. In a video of the incident, workers can be seen shouting, “Rahul Gandhi haye haye,” news agency PTI reported.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha reached Mumbai for his appearance before the Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court related to 2014 RSS defamation case. Before his appearance, the local administration in Bhiwandi has heightened security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha staged a separate protest against the Congress in New Delhi.

According to police, around 10 Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members were detained on Friday after allegedly gaining entry to Bharat Mandapam under false pretences and briefly raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters entered the venue wearing or carrying white T-shirts featuring images of Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as “India–US Trade Deal” and “PM is compromised,” which led to tense exchanges with some attendees.

Officials said the detained individuals are being identified and that appropriate legal action is being taken. The Indian Youth Congress defended the demonstration, describing it as the “voice of millions of angry unemployed youth” and alleging that the Prime Minister is “compromised.”

The topless nature of the protest sparked strong reactions, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the disruption. The BJP described the demonstration as a “topless, brainless, and shameless” disturbance and alleged that it had been planned at Rahul Gandhi’s residence.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday targeted the Rahul Gandhi, calling him as 'Lashkar-e-Rahul' and stating that the country would never forget the incident.

Trivedi said, “At the AI Summit, on one hand, we witnessed a magnificent display of India’s talent and intellect. On the other hand, we saw a shameful display of the Congress party’s pettiness and obscenity. What the Congress has done is not politics. It cannot simply be dismissed as negative politics.”

He further said, “Earlier, Rahul Gandhi used to go abroad and make objectionable remarks. Now, the so-called soldiers of ‘Lashkar-e-Rahul’ are attempting to malign the country’s image in front of world leaders."