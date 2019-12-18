BJP workers take out rally in support of CAA in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Thousands of BJP workers organized rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Tuesday (December 17). This was a contrary situation observed in the last few days as the other parts of West Bengal have been continuously observing massive protests against the Act which resulted in the implementation of Section 144 and internet ban at several places.

The support rally taken out by BJP was to give a message to people that the Act is good for the country and parties like TMC, Congress is trying to spread the wrong message to the public. The BJP workers also demanded the suspension of the present TMC government as according to them they are misleading people of Bengal. Several BJP leaders across Bengal took part in the rally.

A large number of the police force was deployed during the rally along with RAF to ensure that no unlawful activities happen during the rally.

BJP's Jalpaiguri district president Bapi Goswami said that Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Congress and communists parties are wrongly campaigning about CAA. He further said that the massive rally has been organized by the BJP workers demanding the removal of the present government.

In another part of West Bengal, there were reports of bombs being hurled at the police while they were trying to disperse protesters. The West Bengal government on Tuesday also extended suspension on the internet for the next 48 hours.

The citizenship bill became an Act after it got the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13. The new citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.