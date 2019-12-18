हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP workers take out rally in support of CAA in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

The support rally taken out by BJP was to give a message to people that the Act is good for the country and parties like TMC, Congress is trying to spread the wrong message to the public. The BJP workers also demanded the suspension of the present TMC government as according to them they are misleading people of Bengal. Several BJP leaders across Bengal took part in the rally. 

BJP workers take out rally in support of CAA in West Bengal&#039;s Jalpaiguri
File photo

Jalpaiguri: Thousands of BJP workers organized rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Tuesday (December 17). This was a contrary situation observed in the last few days as the other parts of West Bengal have been continuously observing massive protests against the Act which resulted in the implementation of Section 144 and internet ban at several places. 

The support rally taken out by BJP was to give a message to people that the Act is good for the country and parties like TMC, Congress is trying to spread the wrong message to the public. The BJP workers also demanded the suspension of the present TMC government as according to them they are misleading people of Bengal. Several BJP leaders across Bengal took part in the rally. 

A large number of the police force was deployed during the rally along with RAF to ensure that no unlawful activities happen during the rally. 

Live TV

BJP's Jalpaiguri district president Bapi Goswami said that Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Congress and communists parties are wrongly campaigning about CAA. He further said that the massive rally has been organized by the BJP workers demanding the removal of the present government.

In another part of West Bengal, there were reports of bombs being hurled at the police while they were trying to disperse protesters. The West Bengal government on Tuesday also extended suspension on the internet for the next 48 hours. 

The citizenship bill became an Act after it got the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13. The new citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

Tags:
BJPCitizenship Amendment ActJalpaiguriBJP West Bengal
Next
Story

Citizenship Act doesn't affect any Indian; those guilty of violence won't be spared: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Opposition is purposely spreading violence, AAP will however win elections