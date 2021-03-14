हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal Assembly elections

BJP writes to Election Commission demanding Mamata Banerjee's treatment records be made public

In a letter to the CEO, the party's state unit said that "the alleged attack has been used to extract maximum possible political mileage."  

File photo

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (March 14) wrote to the chief electoral officer of West Bengal seeking that the medical records of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's injury be made public.

"The TMC and its cadre have attempted to use Honourable Chief Minister's purported injury, which seems self-inflicted, in order to gain sympathy and cause violence in different parts of the state," read the letter.

It further said that the unverified allegations of attack by BJP party workers were in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"The TMC has alleged that the attack was carried out by BJP party workers. Such unverified allegations are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct," said the letter.

The party further claimed that the health bulletins issued by the SSKM hospital authorities were "opaque and non-specific", which have left the people of the state guessing whether the CM "sustained a bone fracture or tendon injury or bruise or something else."

"It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents do not repeat to deceive masses and manipulate their voting choices," wrote the party.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission said that the injury caused to Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an attack, as per the findings of the state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

Injuries sustained by the TMC chief was caused due to a lapse on part of security personnel in charge of the CM, EC declared.

According to the report of her initial medical examination, the TMC supremo sustained 'severe bony injuries' on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck.

