‘BJP Yaha Bhi Jeet Gayi’: Students Make Prototype EVM For School Project; Result Makes Everyone Burst Into Laughter

A video has gone viral on the social media platform X, showing a demo vote on a prototype EVM made by students for their school project. Some students voted using the EVM and when the result was processed, it was the BJP that emerged as the winner. The video soon went viral on social media.

The viral video shows children casting their votes in the prototype EVM and recording their choices on a connected laptop. A group of five students stands with their model EVM at what appears to be a district-level general knowledge competition or award ceremony. Although the source and location of the video is yet to be confirmed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Children can be seen casting votes using the laptop-connected dummy EVM as a trial. The host announced the BJP as the winner of the trial voting conducted by the children, leaving netizens laughing as the host proclaims, ‘BJP yaha bhi jeet gayi’.

The video remark draws references from ongoing allegations by opposition parties of "EVM hacking" and "vote theft" against the ruling NDA government. Opposition allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling NDA government stem from back-to-back NDA wins in recent elections. The recently concluded Bihar elections, along with previously held Haryana and Rajasthan elections, have raised concerns among the opposition.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb Over Haryana Polls, Alleges 25 Lakh Vote Theft

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been the loudest critic, alleging "vote theft" and has been claiming regularly that EVM were tampered with. The ruling NDA and the Election Commission of India have denied all allegations and affirmed free and fair elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has rejected allegations against the ECI, calling them an ‘attempt to tarnish the image of the ECI.’ While repeated vote theft allegations and political tussles between parties have fueled internet memes, this video has gone viral, with netizens joking that ‘the BJP managed to secure a win in the school trial voting as well.’