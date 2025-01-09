The New Delhi assembly constituency is one of the key seats of upcoming polls in the National Capital which is scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5. The leading Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded former Delhi Chief Minister and national convener Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat challenged by BJP leader and two-time MP Parvesh Verma, a prominent Jat face in the national capital,

From the last two teams, AAP's Kejriwal is securing this seat but this seems like this is going to be a tough competition as BJP candidate Parvesh Verma doing a strong campaign and hitting out at AAP with multiple statements. On Thursday, a BJP leader slammed Kejriwal and said that the former Chief Minister never visited any village and didn't allow any villager of Delhi to enter his 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who never allowed people from even one village of Delhi to enter his 'Sheesh Mahal.' This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who never visited any village to date over any issue," Verma said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, AAP has claimed that Verma will become CM if BJP is voted into power. "According to sources, BJP is going to declare Parvesh Verma as its CM face. Will the people of Delhi want to make such a person their CM?" Kejriwal said.

Who is Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. Mr Verma is married to Swati Singh and they have three children. Parvesh Verma has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood and began his political career as a member of the BJP. He also served as BJP MP from West Delhi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls he secured the west Delhi Lok Sabha seat.