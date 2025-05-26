New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gonda district president, Amar Kishore Kashyap, has landed in trouble after a video of him allegedly engaging in 'inappropriate' behavior with a woman went viral on social media.

The controversy has led to Kashyap being served a show-cause notice, putting his position within the party under scrutiny. The notice demands an explanation for his actions, sparking questions about the party's stance on such matters.

The viral video, which was reportedly recorded on April 12 through CCTV cameras installed at the BJP district office, showed Kashyap making 'inappropriate advances' towards the woman. After which, a party worker termed the incident "shameful" and filed a formal complaint, prompting the BJP leadership to seek a written explanation from Kashyap within seven days.

The notice has been served by the BJP’s state general secretary, Govind Narayan Shukla, stating, “The video circulated on social media has brought to light conduct that negatively impacts the party’s reputation and falls under the category of indiscipline."

The notice further noted, "Following the instructions of the state president, you are hereby asked to submit a written explanation to the BJP state office within seven days. Failure to provide a satisfactory response in the stipulated time will invite strict disciplinary action..."

Meanwhile, Amar Kishore Kashyap has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the video is being misused by political opponents to tarnish his image. According to him, the woman in the video is a party worker who felt unwell and requested a place to rest.

Kashyap alleged that while helping her climb the stairs, she felt dizzy, and he supported her to prevent a fall. "The footage is being misrepresented to malign me," he claimed.