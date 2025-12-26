BJP's Historic Achievement In Kerala: V.V. Rajesh Elected Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
BJP State Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor V.V. Rajesh was elected Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking it as BJP's historic achievement.
In a major breakthrough for the BJP in Kerala politics, BJP State Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor V.V. Rajesh was elected Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Friday.
Rajesh secured 51 votes, backed by 50 BJP councillors and one independent, defeating LDF’s RP Shivaji, who got 29 votes, and UDF’s KS Sabarinathan, who secured 17.
