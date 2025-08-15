Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila on Friday reiterated the party's commitment to protecting national unity, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting divisive politics.

Sharmila said that the ruling party has an ideology of dividing people on the basis of "religion, region and language."

Speaking to reporters, Sharmila said, "BJP's ideology is to divide the people of India based on religion, region and language. Congress party takes it upon itself to fight for the rights and to keep India united."

Congress leader criticised the BJP, drawing parallels with British colonial rule, accusing them of having a "divide and rule" ideology and also acknowledging the sacrifices of those who worked for India's independence.

"The Congress party acknowledges the sacrifices of all those people who have worked for the independence of this nation. The Congress party is going to fight against people like the Britishers, who are still in India, and the BJP party, which is working just like the Britishers, with the same ideology of divide and rule," she said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the RSS in his Independence Day speech, stating that the organisation doesn't have any history.

Shivakumar mentioned that the Congress party has a longer history and claimed that the RSS didn't hoist the national flag for a long period.

The Karnataka Deputy CM refused to comment on the issue, mentioning that the Congress party has always protected the Constitution and the country.

"RSS doesn't have any history. The Congress party has a longer history in this country. We all know that they (RSS) did not hoist the national flag for a long time, and Vajpayee ji took an initiative on this issue. It is their party's agenda and I don't want to comment on it now...Congress party has always protected the Constitution and the country," DK Shivakumar told ANI.

In his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of the welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland. In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," PM Modi said.

While the RSS did not directly participate in the freedom struggle, some RSS members, like Lala Hansraj, provided shelter to freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement.

The RSS rapidly expanded in the 1940s, gaining respect for its volunteers' participation in social and cultural activities.