A day after the Cockroach Janta Party's massive 'Sansad Chalo' march shook the Capital, Congress leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gathered outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday to protest the police crackdown on students. Amid the sit-in at Lok Kalyan Marg, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was seen in conversation with Rahul Gandhi, in a brief exchange that cut through the otherwise tense standoff. Echoing the CJP's own demand, the Congress leadership called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET-UG paper leak row.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh engages in a conversation with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over Congress's ongoing protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/D929hAzh8Q— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
The demonstration began outside Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, where Congress workers gathered on Tuesday afternoon before setting off, led by Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, on the short march to the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, a little over a kilometre away.
Rahul Gandhi went further during the protest, calling for the resignations of both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Writing on X, he said the march to the Prime Minister's house was meant to demand answers over the treatment of young students the previous day. He accused the government of dodging accountability and avoiding a parliamentary debate on the matter, insisting that both the Prime Minister and Home Minister ought to resign over what he described as damage done to the futures of India's youth.
On Congress leaders' protest outside the PM's residence, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "Whether one believes or not, Rahul Gandhi has always raised such issues. He raised a question on the entire education system. The day the paper leaked, he took to the streets... The government has been trying to politicise this matter... We have to stand with every youth of the country whose aspirations and expectations were brutally trampled by the government yesterday..."
#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leaders' protest outside the PM's residence, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "Whether one believes or not, Rahul Gandhi has always raised such issues. He raised a question on the entire education system. The day the paper leaked, he took to the… pic.twitter.com/xleFjdRv5F— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Earlier that day, Gandhi had already taken aim at the Centre over what he called the "brutal" crackdown on students demonstrating at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leaks, demanding that the government issue an unconditional apology. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, he said the students were speaking out against a broken education system, and that meeting their protest with force made no sense at all.
Turning his criticism squarely on the Prime Minister, Gandhi pressed for an apology over the decision to send in a lathi-charge against the protesting students, urging the Centre to instead sit down and take a hard, honest look at the state of education in the country. Flanked by fellow Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi, he said it was unacceptable that people were being beaten, and questioned why the Prime Minister had stayed silent instead of speaking up, apologising and putting a stop to the crackdown.
The controversy stems from Monday's events, when Delhi Police faced sharp criticism after using lathi charges and tear gas against scores of students and young demonstrators taking part in the CJP's march towards Parliament. The CJP said a number of its supporters were seriously hurt and left bleeding as a result. Delhi Police, for its part, maintained that the protesters had behaved in an unruly, aggressive and violent manner.
(With IANS inputs)
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