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  • /BJP's Jitendra Singh meets Rahul Gandhi as he leads sit-in protest outside PM Modi's residence over lathi-charge on students

BJP's Jitendra Singh meets Rahul Gandhi as he leads sit-in protest outside PM Modi's residence over lathi-charge on students

The demonstration began outside Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, where Congress workers gathered on Tuesday afternoon before setting off, led by Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, on the short march to the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, a little over a kilometre away.

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
BJP's Jitendra Singh meets Rahul Gandhi as he leads sit-in protest outside PM Modi's residence over lathi-charge on students
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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