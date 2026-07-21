Rahul Gandhi went further during the protest, calling for the resignations of both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Writing on X, he said the march to the Prime Minister's house was meant to demand answers over the treatment of young students the previous day. He accused the government of dodging accountability and avoiding a parliamentary debate on the matter, insisting that both the Prime Minister and Home Minister ought to resign over what he described as damage done to the futures of India's youth.