Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government after the body of a Dalit girl was found murdered in a field in Ayodhya. She stated that in the "BJP's Jungle Rajm," no one listens to the "cries of Dalits, tribals, backward and poor."

"The kind of barbarism that was meted out to a Dalit girl who had gone to listen to the Bhagwat Katha in Ayodhya would send shivers down the spine of any human being. Such cruel incidents shame the entire humanity," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"The girl was missing for three days but the police did nothing. In the BJP's Jungle Raj, no one is there to listen to the cries of Dalits, tribals, backward and poor. The UP government has become synonymous with atrocities on Dalits. I demand that strict action be taken against those guilty of atrocities as well as the responsible policemen and officers," she added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday broke down and wept at a press conference after the unclothed body of a Dalit girl was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

He lashed out at the state government terming it an "extremely sad and inhuman" crime.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad broke down and said that if justice is not served, he would resign from the Lok Sabha. He was seen being consoled by fellow panellists at the press conference.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Police said that the body of the girl was found in a field this morning.

"On 31st January 2025, information was received at Darshan Nagar Chowki that a girl was asleep with her sister on the night of 30th January but the girl went missing when the sister woke up next morning. She informed the Police about the same. Police registered a case and formed two teams to look for the girl," Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar told ANI.

"The body of the girl was found in a field this morning. Senior officials and the Forensics team reached the spot and collected scientific evidence. Prima facie, it seems that the murder did not happen on the spot, the girl was murdered somewhere else and her body was disposed of there," he added.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar further informed that police have detained a suspect for questioning and formed special teams to probe the case.

"Three teams have been formed as of now, one suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The case will be cracked soon and the guilty will be given the strictest punishment through fast-track court. All teams are working towards it," he added.