BJP's 'Missing Chief Minister' poster campaign against Omar Abdullah; NC chief hits back

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit circulated a poster showing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reporting him "missing". The online poster seeks information about Omar Abdullah and claims that he has been “missing for the last ten days".

The digital poster explicitly states that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was "last seen reposting on X (formerly Twitter) on May 11".

To mock his digital absence, the saffron party shared a screenshot of the Chief Minister’s last repost, which was related to the restoration of the historic Malshahi Masjid. The graphic features a prominent photograph of CM Abdullah along with a satirical message urging the public to “share immediately” if they have any information about his whereabouts.

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BJP Jammu Kashmir Spokesperson Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia in a message said, “Omar Sahab is missing, because from last ten days there is no information where he is, For that matter, the government itself has gone missing. Having deceived the public with a false manifesto to secure power since he got power. Omar Sahab, whenever he was spotted, was found either skiing or running marathons. He ran so incessantly during these marathons that he has gone missing. So, if anyone happens to know where Omar Sahab is, please do let us know; as the problems and hardships faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to mount, and Omar Sahab is don’t know where is busy”

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah reacted sharply to BJP online campaign, saying, “BJP has nothing better to do than to focus on such campaigns.”

NC chief further added, “the saffron party is simply focused on its own political objectives, and National Conference is not required to answer for them.”

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While talking to reporters after Friday prayers at Darga Hazaratbal, NC chief also accused the PDP of historically laying the groundwork for Uttar Pradesh-style "Yogi Adityanath bulldozer models" in the Union Territory.

Abdullah said, "They finished 370, they finished 35A. They are responsible for the destruction of our state," while referring the PDP’s past decision to form a coalition government with the BJP, which he argues triggered the region's decline.

Abdullah added “ I am sorry to see that PDP leaders are not ashamed of their historical governance mistake.”

He also said, “PDP is responsible for the destruction and misery of Jammu and Kashmir and now they are making noise to gain political relevance.”

The National Conference president also clarified that the elected Jammu and Kashmir government was not involved in the controversial demolition drive carried out in the Sidhra area of Jammu. He strongly condemned the administrative action and targeted both local political rivals as well as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration.

Abdullah said, “The NC-led state government had no part in the demolition; the operation was conducted independently by the local district administration and forest department officials.” He added that “the government has already started an official inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the eviction drive.” He pointed out that the forced evictions directly violated established Supreme Court guidelines on property demolitions.

Abdullah expressed deep pain over the timing of the action, noting that the targeted families were pushed into unimaginable suffering with Eid just days away.

He questioned the accountability of the Lieutenant Governor’s administration and demanded strict action against the responsible officials.

He brushed off political attacks from the BJP, stating that the “alliance (NC-Cong) remains completely intact and stable.”