New Delhi: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls where the BJP is seeking a third-straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA is looking to make a comeback to power, the political parties have intensified their campaign pitch. Eyeing to increase BJP's vote bank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going address the people of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during his next campaign trail on Tuesday.

As a part of the campaign, Modi is also planning to conduct an election tour in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. Additionally, to promote his campaign, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting in Saharanpur on April 6 and hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on the same evening. PM Modi will also address a huge public meeting in Pilibhit on April 9 from where the BJP has replaced sitting MP Varun Gandhi by fielding Jitin Prasada. PM Modi is likely to hold a public meeting in UP's Moradabad on April 16.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to celebrate the party's foundation day on April 6 with the slogan '400 Paar'. The party has themed this foundation day celebration as 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'.

The party has issued an official circulate from its central leaders to booth-level teams which mentioned the details of various programs that are going to be conducted on foundation day. These programs include meetings with beneficiaries, door-to-door interactions, Padyatras, bike rallies, and felicitations of senior workers, to be organised across the Nation.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be held in seven phases, which are going to start on April 19 and the result will be declared on June 4.