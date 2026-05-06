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NewsIndia'BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritsar and Jalandhar blasts
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'BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritsar and Jalandhar blasts

CM Mann's remarks came after Punjab witnessed two back to back blast on Tuesday in Jalandhar and Amritsar, respectively, with reports of no injuries. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritsar and Jalandhar blasts(Image Credit: IANS)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday condemned incidents of explosions in Amritsar and Jalandhar, calling them a part of the BJP's larger effort to instigate violence ahead of 2027 Assembly elections, news agency ANI reported. 

Addressing the media, he said, "Investigation is underway into these minor blasts. This is the BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections. BJP gets votes by spreading violence and fear among people. I want to tell the BJP to stop. The people of Punjab always want peace. Wherever the BJP has to contest elections, it goes there and creates fights."

CM Mann's remarks came after Punjab witnessed two back to back blast on Tuesday in Jalandhar and Amritsar, respectively, with reports of no injuries. 

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Also Read | Jalandhar: Explosion outside BSF headquarters, scooter gutted at BSF Chowk; high alert issued
 
An initial blast was reported in Jalandhar around 8 pm after a scooter caught fire outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters.

A few hours later, a second blast took place in Khasa, near the cantonment area in Amritsar, at around 10:50 pm, prompting a rapid response from police and security forces.

Currently, a preliminary investigation is going on, and more details on the incident are still awaited. 

CM Mann is currently on a four-day "Shukrana Yatra" (Thanksgiving Journey) across the state, starting today, May 6, 2026.

The tour is being held in the wake of the successful implementation of the Jagat Jyot Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act Amendment 2026, which the Chief Minister hailed as a major accomplishment.

Also Read | Explosion near Patiala railway line damages track, body found, probe underway

The “Shukrana Yatra” is intended as a statewide expression of gratitude, with Chief Minister Mann engaging with the Sangat (people) and offering prayers to thank devotees for the fulfilment of promises made to the Sikh community.

On the opening day of the yatra, Mann will offer prayers at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib, a highly revered Sikh shrine. The yatra will then continue through Ropar, Balachaur, Banga, and Phagwara.

The second leg of the journey will see Mann visiting Jalandhar, Baba Bakala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Zira, Faridkot, and Kotkapura, where he will continue his interactions with the public.

On the third day, Mann will visit Bathinda, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo, Sardulgarh, Mansa, Barnala, and Sunam, expressing his gratitude for the people's continued support.

The yatra will culminate on the fourth and final day, with Mann passing through Sangrur, Samana, and Patiala, concluding at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib. The journey will end on May 9, 2026, marking a significant moment in the Chief Minister's outreach to the people of Punjab.

With inputs from ANI...

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