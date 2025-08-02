After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Vice Presidential elections, political circles are abuzz with the speculations that the BJP's Presidential elections are likely to take place only after the V-P elections.

A senior BJP Leader talking to IANS on the condition of anonymity said, "The process to elect the party's new national president is ongoing and we are at the last stage of this process."

On being asked to comment on whether the party's presidential elections are likely to face any delays due to the announcement by the poll panel on Friday, the leader who is closely attached to this key internal process of managing party president elections said, "Look, we are already at the last phase. We have already conducted these internal elections in 26 states/UTs, and the process to elect the state president in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat is at the last stage. I cannot confirm the schedule if there could be a delay or not, but we are in the last stage."

Similarly, another senior BJP leader who did not wish to be named said, "There are possibilities that the new state President in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat would be elected by August 12,” which is the last day of this Parliament Monsoon session.

However, he added that "If it doesn't happen, then it will take a couple of weeks more to complete this process in these states."

J.P. Nadda is the current party President whose tenure ended in 2024 after Lok Sabha elections but due to several issues - including in delays in conducting elections in a few states, getting a nod from RSS, setting up caste symmetry to align with the public sentiment and for the reasons unknown, the process to elect the party's new president has become a stalemate.