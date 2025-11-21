Bihar New Cabinet: NDA registered a thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections and thus formed the new government in the state. Meanwhile, Samrat Choudhary, who was the Deputy Chief Minister under the previous Nitish Kumar-led government, has reportedly been given the Home Ministry of Bihar.

According to Zee News TV, Samrat Choudhary has been entrusted with the crucial Home Ministry of Bihar. The newly elected NDA MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Bihar cabinet on Thursday.

The Home Ministry was traditionally held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in previous NDA governments.

Nitish Kumar's CM Tenures

Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. His first term as the CM of United Bihar was in 2000 and was brief, as he held the post for only seven days. His second term was from 2005 to 2010, followed by his third term as CM from 2010 to 2014.

The 74-year-old JD(U) stalwart had resigned as CM in May 2014, taking moral responsibility for his party's poor performance in the general elections. In February 2015, Kumar returned as CM after Jitan Ram Manjhi resigned ahead of a trust vote.

Bihar's New Cabinet

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It was at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for a "total revolution" in a 1974 speech.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(with ANI inputs)