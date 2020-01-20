BJP's speciality is to run its proceedings democratically, we're here to serve India for a long time: PM Modi

The speciality of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is to run its proceedings democratically, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, adding that his government is here to serve the nation for a long time. The PM was speaking during the felicitation program of newly-elected BJP national president JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

"It has been BJP's speciality to run its proceedings democratically. We're not here for a short while, we're here to serve mother India for a long time. BJP has widened its reach under Shri Amit Shah's tenure as National President of the party," said PM Modi.

He said that under the leadership of Nadda, the party will move forward with its core values. The PM cautioned that the "BJP may face more difficulty in the future and we must be ready". "I'm sure that under the leadership of JP Nadda party will move forward with its core values. The BJP may face more difficulty in the future and we must be ready. According to the needs and desires of the nation, moulding the workers and taking India ahead is our target," said PM Modi.

The PM also said, "Nadda Ji's leadership will give us new energy, hope, and inspiration. We must ensure that he is successful. Whatever he asks for, we must deliver. As a party worker, we must walk with our core values in the journey ahead with love for our motherland."

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi asserted that those who were rejected by the public in elections have been left with very few weapons, one of them is to spread 'misinformation'. "There are people who dislike the principles which guide us. Our problems aren't because we're doing something wrong, it's because people of this country are blessing us. Those rejected by the public in elections are left with very few weapons, one of them is-spread 'misinformation'," added PM Modi.

He also said, "I am confident that under his leadership, the party will go ahead by abiding its basic principles and ideologies. We will have to face more challenges than what we faced as a political party in the opposition. He is an old friend. A party worker walks ahead with the duties given to him and shoulders his responsibilities to the best of his abilities. I have seen him doing that very well."

PM Modi also added, "From the beginning itself, the party has had the tendency to expand horizontally with the vertical development of the workers - the workers of the party develop and the party expands."