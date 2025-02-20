Delhi Government Cabinet Meeting: BJP government in Delhi on Thursday held its cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. During the meeting, the cabinet approved two major decisions - the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the tabling of the 14 pending CAG reports in the assembly. However, the cabinet kept mum on the much-awaited 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' under which the women of the state are expected to get Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid.

While addressing a poll rally in Delhi on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the decision to transfer the amount would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if the BJP came to power. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting.

Taking a dig over the BJP for not approving the scheme in the first cabinet meeting as promised, former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi said that party has started breaking its promises. "BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which women of Delhi would be getting Rs 2,500. Today, the new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...the first day itself BJP started breaking their promises," said former CM and AAP leader Atishi.

She further added, "I want to ask Rekha Gupta as she said the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah said from every platform that it would be passed in the first cabinet meeting. Then why it was not passed? It seems that the BJP has made up their mind to cheat the people of Delhi. It's sad that a woman CM broke the promise made for women of the state."

When CM Rekha Gupta was asked about Atishi's remark, she said that this is the BJP's government, BJP's agenda and added that Atishi should let the government work.