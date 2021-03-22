BJP's win will ensure that Assam's image would be of Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhupen Hazarika and Sankardev: JP Nadda

New Delhi: JP Nadda on Monday (March 22, 2021) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's win will ensure Assam's image as the state's cultural revolutionaries like Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhupen Hazarika and Sankardev.

BJP's National President's comments came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Badruddin Ajmal as Assam's image.

Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Badruddin is Assam's image'. Assam's image would be Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhupen Hazarika and Sankardev, all cultural revolutionaries of Assam!"

Rahul Gandhi says 'Badruddin is Assam's image'. Assam's image would be Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhupen Hazarika and Sankardev, all cultural revolutionaries of Assam! - Shri @JPNadda #BJP4SecureAssam pic.twitter.com/hBgcArrA9S — BJP (@BJP4India) March 22, 2021

During the public meeting in Assam's Biswanath Charali, Nadda said, "Tarun Gogoi in 2006 had said - "Who is Badruddin?" Today, Congress is walking with Badruddin. This is the politics of Congress! Their alliance is based on opportunism."

Nadda also said, "Like a tusker, the Congress has two sets of teeth -- one to show off and another to chew. It says something and always does the opposite... It is dividing the society.".

The senior BJP leader added, "If you need darkness, then go with the Congress. But if you need development, hold the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

असम के जोरहाट की तिताबोर विधानसभा में आयोजित जनसभा को संबोधित किया। लंबे समय तक असम को विकास की धारा से दूर रखने वाली कांग्रेस के पास न नीति है, न नीयत है और न ही कार्यक्रम है। राज्य में भाजपा की सरकार आने के बाद गरीबों के जीवन में अभूतपूर्व परिवर्तन आया है। pic.twitter.com/UPTMIvLhxr — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 22, 2021

He highlighted his ruling party's work in the state and said that 60 lakh toilets have been built under the Swacch Bharat mission to make Assam open defecation free.

"This has helped women a lot. A huge number of gas connections, too, have been provided to empower families," BJP National chief said.

He said that the BJP government has started digital surveillance to stop infiltration in Assam.

"A new story of development has been written by preparing five bridges in Assam in 6 years," said Nadda.