New Delhi: A devastating helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has claimed the lives of seven people, including a 47-year-old employee of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Vikram Rawat. The ill-fated helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was traveling from Kedarnath to Guptkashi when it crashed around 5:20 am near Gaurikund, a remote area 7 km from the Kedarnath shrine.

According to officials, the helicopter took off from Kedarnath at 5 am with seven people on board, including the pilot, Captain Rajiv. The passengers included a family from Maharashtra who were visiting the Kedarnath shrine. Rescue operations were immediately launched, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration dispatched to the site.

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Today, a helicopter operating a flight on the sector Shri Kedarnath to Guptkashi was involved in an accident. A total of 07 people were on board this helicopter, who died on the spot. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched under the direction…

According to the SDRF, "Today, a helicopter operating a flight on the sector Shri Kedarnath to Guptkashi was involved in an accident. A total of 07 people were on board this helicopter, who died on the spot. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched under the direction of SDRF Commander Arpan Yadav. The incident spot was located in a very inaccessible and dense forest area, where a fast-paced and coordinated rescue operation was carried out by the joint teams of SDRF, NDRF, and local police."

"A 47-year-old BKTC employee, Vikram Rawat, died in the Uttarakhand helicopter crash. The employees gathered at all the offices of the temple committee and expressed condolences," Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee spokesperson, Harish Gaur, quoted.

(Pic 1- deceased Vikram Rawat)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep grief over the incident and instructed that a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be prepared for helicopter operations in the state. The SOP will include mandatory technical checks and accurate weather forecasting before flights. CM Dhami also directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of technical experts to review and ensure the safety of heli services.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is also holding a virtual high-level meeting with senior officials from the CM residence after the helicopter crash between Kedarnath and Gaurikund. State Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Secretary, UCADA CEO, Garhwal Commissioner, and other senior officials are present at the high-level meeting.

#WATCH | Dehradun | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds a virtual high-level meeting with senior officials from the CM residence after the helicopter crash between Kedarnath-Gaurikund.

State Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Secretary, UCADA CEO, Garhwal Commissioner and…



State Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Secretary, UCADA CEO, Garhwal Commissioner and…

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken proactive measures, reducing the frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham and enhancing surveillance. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the accident to determine the cause of the crash.

"Today, Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating flight on sector Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi, was involved in an accident. There were five passengers, one infant, and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off at 05:19 hours for Guptkanshi and crashed near Gaurikund. As a precautionary measure, DGCA has already reduced the frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham and is carrying out enhanced surveillance and reviewing the operation for any further action. The AAIB would investigate the accident," the DGCA said.

Uttarakhand helicopter crash | Today, Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating flight on sector Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi, was involved in an accident. There were five passengers, one infant and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off at…

This incident marks the third helicopter accident in Uttarakhand within a short span. On June 7, a Crystal Aviation helicopter made an emergency landing on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway due to a technical fault, while on May 8, an Aerotrans helicopter crashed near Gangnani, killing six people. The recent crash has raised concerns about aviation safety, and authorities are working to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

